Edgecombe racked up 13 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and five steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 131-110 victory over Washington.

The five steals were a career high for the third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and they marked the fifth straight game in which Edgecombe had recorded multiple pilfers. He's also scored in double digits in 14 straight games, averaging 18.4 points, 5.0 boards, 4.1 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals over that stretch.