Edgecombe accumulated 25 points (10-21 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals over 41 minutes during Tuesday's 139-136 overtime victory over the Grizzlies.

Edgecombe landed a number of clutch baskets down the stretch, including the game-winning three-pointer in overtime. Despite a few ups and downs, it's been a stellar rookie campaign for Edgecombe, averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers in 35.2 minutes per game. Given we could very well consider this his floor, Edgecombe is likely to be a force in all fantasy leagues for many years to come.