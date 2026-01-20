Edgecombe posted 11 points (3-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-9 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 35 minutes during Monday's 113-104 victory over the Pacers.

It wasn't Edgecombe's finest performance, but he's still building up quite the impressive resume in his rookie season as a whole. The No. 3 overall pick has averaged 14.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers in 37.2 minutes per contest in 10 games this month.