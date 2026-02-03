Edgecombe supplied five points (1-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Monday's 128-113 victory over the Clippers.

It was a miserable shooting night for Edgecombe, who's experiencing a cold snap of late. The 2025 first-rounder is shooting just 37.5 percent from the floor over his last seven games, during which Edgecombe has averaged 9.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals in 34.1 minutes per game.