Edgecombe did not practice Thursday due to hip soreness, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Edgecombe will be re-evaluated Thursday evening, and his status for Friday's preseason game against Orlando will be updated accordingly. Edgecombe has generated a ton of buzz throughout training camp and coach Nick Nurse said Wednesday that he could be in the starting lineup for Opening Night alongside Tyrese Maxey and Quentim Grimes if the team decides to roll with three guards.