Edgecombe has been diagnosed with a left thumb sprain, and he has been ruled out for Thursday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Spurs, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Edgecombe missed back-to-back Summer League contests in Salt Lake City after suffering what was initially deemed a left thumb contusion. Further testing revealed he's dealing with a sprain. Edgecombe excelled in his lone appearance in Salt Lake City, logging 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal, so don't be surprised if the 76ers play it safe with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. His next chance to play will come Saturday against the Hornets. Per Carlin, Edgecombe has continued to participate in on-court workouts during his absence.