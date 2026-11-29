Edgecombe notched 14 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Saturday's 131-93 loss to Houston.

Edgecombe shared the team lead in assists with Tyrese Maxey and didn't commit a turnover, so he showed he can handle a decent playmaking role against a top defensive unit. The second-year guard's ability to contribute as a secondary ball handler alongside Maxey is particularly encouraging from a fantasy perspective, as it allows him to remain productive even when his scoring and defensive numbers are relatively modest. That said, his touches on offense will likely reduce once LeBron James (back) and Joel Embiid (foot) return, something that could happen as soon as Tuesday against the Grizzlies.