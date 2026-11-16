Edgecombe had 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 131-124 victory over the Pacers.

Edgecombe struggled from three-point range but turned in a productive all-around outing, tying for second on the team in assists while scoring in double figures. The second-year swingman has dished out at least five dimes in three straight games. Through seven appearances in November, he's averaged 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.0 steals across 33.4 minutes per tilt.