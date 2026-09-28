Edgecombe said Monday that he placed an emphasis on improving his shooting during the offseason while also working on his finishing and ball-handling, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edgecombe established himself as a significant part of Philadelphia's rotation as a rookie, but improving his perimeter efficiency was an obvious area of focus heading into his second season. He shot 43.6 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three across 79 regular-season appearances, and continued development as a shooter could make him an even more effective complement to the 76ers' other high-usage options. While Edgecombe's fantasy outlook is somewhat murkier entering 2026-27 after the 76ers added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, James doesn't feel like his presence should take away from the youngster's development. "I don't understand why things would change for him," James said of Edgecombe's role.