Edgecombe (back) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

Edgecombe will shed his questionable tag and return from a three-game absence due to a lumbar contusion. The rookie first-rounder will likely operate in more of an on-ball role Tuesday with Tyrese Maxey (finger) sidelined. Over seven appearances since the All-Star break, Edgecombe has averaged 18.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per game.

