Edgecombe (calf) recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 21 minutes in Sunday's 142-134 double-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Edgecombe made his return after sitting out Philadelphia's prior three games while managing a left calf issue, but he seemingly had some restrictions in place. The 21 minutes he received were by far his fewest of the season, as he had logged at least 32 minutes in each of his previous 15 appearances. Edgecombe should eventually return to a 30-plus-minute role once he gets fully ramped up, but the rookie No. 3 overall pick appears to have settled in as more of a supporting player for Philadelphia after he wowed fantasy managers with a 34-point performance on 31.2 percent usage in his NBA debut back on Oct. 22. Since then, Edgecombe is averaging 13.8 points, 5.7 boards, 4.1 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes per contest while shooting 39.8 percent from the field and 78.1 percent from the charity stripe.