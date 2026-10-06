Edgecombe supplied 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and seven assists across 20 minutes in Monday's 120-97 preseason win over the Knicks.

Edgecombe was one of six Philadelphia players to score in double digits in this preseason opener, and the second-year guard also led the team in assists, showing what he can do when given the keys to a bigger playmaking role. He isn't expected to have that same role once the regular season starts, though, as he'll share the court with accomplished playmakers who weren't available for this preseason tune-up, such as LeBron James (rest) and Tyrese Maxey (rest).