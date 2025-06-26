Edgecombe was selected by the 76ers with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Edgecombe joins a 76ers team that began the 2024-25 season with playoff aspirations but ended up with the No. 3 pick after an injury-riddled campaign. The Baylor product impressed in his lone year in Waco, averaging 15.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.1 steals while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 34.0 percent from three-point range in 33 games. Widely considered one of the most athletic prospects in the draft, the 19-year-old has the physical tools to transition well to the NBA. He'll be surrounded by a strong core featuring Joel Embiid (knee), Tyrese Maxey (finger), Paul George (thigh) and Jared McCain (knee), all of whom missed time last season and will look to lead a bounceback effort in 2025-26.