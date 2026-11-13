Edgecombe finished with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, eight assists, one block and three steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 victory over the Raptors.

Edgecombe struggled in Tuesday's 123-101 loss to the Celtics, finishing with an 8/4/5/1/1 line on 4-for-11 shooting and 0-for-4 from behind the arc, but he was sensational Thursday. He tied for the team lead in rebounds and assists while committing zero turnovers, and he racked up four stocks by tallying his third outing with at least three swipes in the last four games. Edgecombe should continue to be a valuable fantasy asset due to his ability to contribute in every category.