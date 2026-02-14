Edgecombe was named the Rising Stars MVP on Friday and posted six points (2-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across nine minutes in Team Vince's 25-24 win over Team Melo in the championship game.

Edgecombe closed the championship game with a pair of free throws to seal the victory and led his squad with six points. The rookie first-rounder also paced Team Vince in its 41-36 win over Team T-Mac in the semifinals, hitting the game-winning jumper and posting 17 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 13 minutes.