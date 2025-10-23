Edgecombe popped off for 34 points (13-26 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, five triples, one steal and two turnovers in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 117-116 season-opening win over Boston.

Wow, what a debut. Edgecombe's 34 points accounted for the third-most ever scored by a rookie in his NBA debut, and he joined the great Allen Iverson as the only rookies in 76ers' history to record 30 points in their first NBA game. This also came against a capable defensive team in a tight game, so Edgecombe is clearly going to be a pivotal part of Philly's offense this season. Congrats if you snagged him towards the later rounds on draft day.