Edgecombe closed with 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Lakers.

While it wasn't a spectacular outing from Edgecombe, the rookie scored his most points and saw his most playing time since Nov. 20 in Milwaukee, which was his final appearance before missing three straight due to a calf injury. Over his first 15 games, Edgecombe averaged 37.4 minutes per game, but in his four appearances prior to Sunday, he averaged only 23.3 minutes. If Edgecombe gets back to playing 35-plus minutes a night, his fantasy production should get back to his early-season results.