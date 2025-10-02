Edgecombe tallied 14 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 preseason loss to the Knicks.

Edgecombe made a nice impression in his first NBA game action, also leading the team in minutes Thursday. With Jared McCain (thumb) likely to miss the onset of the regular season, Philadelphia will likely want to take a long look at Edgecombe during the preseason as an option for an expanded role. The rookie first-rounder should offer the 76ers disruptive defense no matter what his role is, as he averaged 2.1 steals per game over 33 contests for Baylor in 2024-25.