Edgecombe finished Monday's 130-93 loss to the Hornets with nine points (2-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 26 minutes.

Edgecombe had a miserable showing for the 76ers, but you could say the same about most of his teammates, with the franchise getting routed by 37 points while Paul George and Joel Embiid rested during the first half of a back-to-back set. Edgecombe is in the midst of a slump, as he's shooting 41.9 percent from the field over his last seven games with 12.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 three-pointers.