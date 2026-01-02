Edgecome registered 23 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists, four steals and one block over 40 minutes during the 76ers' 123-108 win over the Mavericks on Thursday.

The rookie first-rounder displayed his defensive chops during Thursday's win, with his four steals matching a career high he set against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. He finished as the 76ers' second-leading scorer behind Tyrese Maxey (34 points), and Edgecome has logged at least 23 points in five of his last seven outings. Over his last 10 outings, Edgecombe has averaged 19.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.7 threes and 1.3 steals over 36.1 minutes per game.