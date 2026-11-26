Edgecombe logged 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 win over the Heat.

Edgecombe continues to quietly go about his business, consistently producing on both ends of the floor. Through 18 appearances this season, he has averaged 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.6 three-pointers, good enough for top-35 value in nine-category leagues. With Jaylen Brown (hamstring) likely to miss at least a couple of games, Edgecombe should see a small bump in usage, adding to his overall appeal.