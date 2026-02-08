Edgecombe posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Saturday's 109-103 victory over Phoenix.

Although Edgecombe played a critical role in Thursday's loss to the Lakers, the rookie was unable to produce the shotvolume necessary for an acceptable total Saturday evening. Disappointing results are not uncommon for Edgecombe, who can suffer from dreadful shooting performances despite his immense promise. Although he's come through with scintillating results on occasion, the Baylor product is averaging 15.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game due to tepid appearances that drive down these numbers.