Edgecombe racked up 26 points (10-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, five steals and one turnover in 34 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the Timberwolves.

It's worth noting that this stat line came against the Timberwolves B Team, with Minnesota resting most of their key guys, but Edgecombe was impressive nonetheless. He did an excellent job of disrupting passing lanes and he showed a lot of hustle on offense, but most importantly, the rookie looked ready. He should see meaningful minutes right away for Philadelphia.