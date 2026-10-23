Edgecombe registered 11 points (4-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Thursday's 114-106 win over the Cavaliers.

Edgecombe made a significant impact beyond scoring, matching his strong rebounding effort with solid playmaking and defensive contributions, as he co-led the team in both assists and steals. His 33-minute workload was particularly encouraging in a crowded Philadelphia rotation, suggesting he'll continue receiving substantial opportunities. However, his limited scoring efficiency could restrict his fantasy ceiling, making his contributions in assists, rebounds and defensive categories especially important.

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