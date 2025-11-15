Edgecombe notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pistons.

Edgecombe had been struggling mightily in his previous five outings, converting just 27.9 percent of his shot attempts, but he snapped out of the shooting funk in this one and finished as Philly's second-leading scorer. He'll look to keep it going Monday against the Clippers.