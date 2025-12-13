Edgecombe amassed 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 7-10 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 39 minutes during Friday's 115-105 win over Indiana.

Edgecombe contributed in multiple categories in Friday night's win and notched his first 20-point game since Nov. 19 against Toronto. The rookie first-rounder took advantage of star guard Tyrese Maxey (illness) being out of the lineup and got to the free-throw line a season high 10 times while recording two steals in a game for the ninth time this season. The 20-year-old guard has scored in double figures in eight of the past 10 games, averaging 14.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 31.9 minutes over that stretch.