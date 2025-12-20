default-cbs-image
Edgecombe notched 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 116-107 win over the Knicks.

Edgecombe didn't have any steals his last time out, but he snatched two within the first 10 minutes of Friday's win. He got off to a slow start offensively but completely flipped the script after halftime, scoring 18 of his 23 points on 8-for-10 shooting. Edgecombe has been hot over the past three games, posting averages of 23.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.3 triples, 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocks per contest during that stretch.

