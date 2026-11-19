Edgecombe registered 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and four turnovers across 43 minutes in Wednesday's 121-116 win over the Magic.

Edgecombe delivered 13 of his 24 points during the final frame, and he came through with some clutch buckets down the stretch to help the 76ers erase a 17-point deficit. The second-year shooting guard is averaging 13.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.7 steals per game this season, which has been good enough for top-40 value in fantasy leagues.