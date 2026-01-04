Edgecombe totaled 26 points (10-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, two blocks and two steals in 41 minutes during Saturday's 130-119 win over the Knicks.

Edgecombe delivered an efficient scoring performance Saturday, drilling four three-pointers while logging heavy minutes in a win. It marked the seventh time the rookie has played 40-plus minutes this season, and he's now topped 20 points in four of those outings. While there have been ebbs and flows typical of a first-year player, the Baylor product has flashed a well-rounded skill set and largely lived up to the expectations that came with being selected No. 3 in the 2025 NBA Draft.