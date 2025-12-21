Edgecombe contributed 26 points (10-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-114 victory over the Mavericks.

Edgecombe was hot to start Saturday's game, as he racked up 14 points on seven shots in his first eight minutes of play, and he likely would have had an even bigger performance if it weren't for some early foul trouble that limited his first-half minutes. Edgecombe has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games and he'll have an excellent chance of keeping the 20-plus points streak going Tuesday with a favorable matchup against the Nets.