Edgecombe totaled 24 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Wednesday's 121-116 victory over the Magic.

Edgecombe stepped up with Tyrese Maxey (foot), Jaylen Brown (hamstring) and Dean Wade (hamstring) sidelined, scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter to help Philadelphia erase a 17-point deficit. The second-year guard has scored in double figures in four straight games, averaging 16.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists during that stretch. His ability to contribute across multiple categories gives him strong fantasy appeal, particularly if Philadelphia continues to operate with a depleted starting lineup.