Edgecombe supplied nine points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-100 win over New York.

Edgecombe drew the start at shooting guard and logged the third-most minutes on Philadelphia's roster, trailing only Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown. The second-year guard struggled to establish his perimeter shot and committed four fouls, but his substantial workload suggests he'll remain a prominent part of the 76ers' rotation. Greater offensive involvement will be necessary for Edgecombe to consistently capitalize on those minutes in fantasy.