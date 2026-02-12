Edgecombe ended with 14 points (6-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 138-89 loss to the Knicks.

While Edgecombe has remained relatively productive, his efficiency has taken a dip as of late. Over his last 12 outings, the rookie first-rounder is shooting just 39.8 percent from the floor and 27.4 percent from downtown while averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 34.1 minutes per game. Edgecombe will be looking to regain his shooting touch after the All-Star break.