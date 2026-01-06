Edgecombe posted 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and two steals across 42 minutes during Monday's 125-124 overtime loss to Denver.

The rookie first-rounder continues to roll for fantasy managers, scoring at least 17 points while swiping multiple steals in four consecutive games. Edgecombe has averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.2 three-pointers per contest in his last 10 games, shooting 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.