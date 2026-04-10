76ers' VJ Edgecombe: Strong showing in Houston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edgecombe chipped in 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and two steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 113-102 loss to the Rockets.
The third overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is putting the finishing touches on a productive first season. Edgecombe has scored in double digits in 10 of the last 11 games, averaging 20.6 points, 5.7 boards, 5.3 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch, and his usage isn't likely to shrink while Joel Embiid (appendix) remains on the shelf.
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