Edgecombe provided 11 points (3-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 loss to the Pistons.

Edgecombe turned heads after scoring 34 points in his NBA debut, but he's cooled off lately as opposing defenses have begun to plan against him. The former Baylor standout is in the midst of a cold stretch where he's failed to reach the 15-point mark in four straight games. In that stretch, Edgecombe is averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game while shooting 30 percent from the field in that four-game stretch. He'll continue to have upside as a starter in the backcourt next to Tyrese Maxey, but fantasy managers should be cautious about what he might bring to the table based on his recent struggles.