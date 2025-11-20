Edgecombe ended Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Raptors with 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, two blocks and three steals over 37 minutes.

Edgecombe didn't have a great shooting night but more than made up for it on the defensive end, tying his career-highs in steals and blocks. The 2025 first round pick continues his fantastic rookie campaign, averaging 15.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.4 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.0 threes.