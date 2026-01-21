Edgecombe recorded 25 points (10-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block over 37 minutes during the 76ers' 116-110 loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Edgecombe stepped into a larger role offensively due to the absences of Joel Embiid (ankle) and Paul George (knee). Tyrese Maxey struggled from the field (7-25 FG), but Edgecombe's efforts helped the Sixers keep pace on the second night of a back-to-back. It was Edgecombe's 11th 20-plus-point performance of the season and his most points in a game since Jan. 3 against the Knicks (26 points). The rookie first-rounder has earned a prominent role for himself with the 76ers, and he'll have opportunities for big nights in games where one or both of Embiid and George do not play.