Edgecombe finished Thursday's 99-98 win over the Warriors with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and three steals in 24 minutes.

Edgecombe didn't need to do much with Tyrese Maxey cruising to a 35-point game, but he was efficient with his opportunities on the offensive end and helped secure a victory by tipping in a shot at the rim with a few seconds remaining. The Sixers have been careful with the rookie guard since his return from a left calf injury, as he's been held to 24 minutes or fewer in three straight games. Edgecombe's ceiling may be a bit limited until he ramps back up to a full workload, but he's found ways to contribute across the board even while on a restriction.