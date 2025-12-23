Edgecombe was added to the 76ers' injury report and is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to an illness, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Along with Edgecombe, Quentin Grimes and Dominick Barlow will take questionable tags into Tuesday's game due to illnesses, while Joel Embiid is probable. Perhaps out of concern of a bug being spread to other players, the 76ers opted to cancel their morning shootaround. Edgecombe will rest up throughout the morning and afternoon before the 76ers likely offer further clarity on his status as the game's 7 p.m. ET tipoff approaches. If both Edgecombe and Grimes end up being sidelined, the 76ers could have to turn for Jared McCain, Justin Edwards and Jabari Walker for more minutes on the wing, and one or both of Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon could enter the rotation.