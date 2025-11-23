Edgecombe (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Heat, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Edgecombe will miss his first game of the season due to left calf tightness. His imaging came back clean after he experienced discomfort in Thursday's game against the Bucks, and this absence is considered precautionary, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports. The rookie has started all 15 contests for the 76ers, averaging 15.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.3 minutes per game. With Edgecombe sidelined, Quentin Grimes is a likely candidate to join the starting lineup Sunday.