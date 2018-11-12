76ers' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play 20 minutes

Chandler will start Monday's game against the Heat but he'll be limited to around 20 minutes, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

In the wake of the Jimmy Butler trade, the Sixers will move Chandler into the starting lineup at power forward, but he'll remain on a minutes restriction in his fourth game back after missing the start of the season with a hamstring strain. As a result, he's best avoided in DFS contests for the time being, but once that restriction is lifted, Chandler should have an expanded role with Robert Covington and Dario Saric now out of the picture. Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philly reports that Chandler is expected to be cleared for a full workload beginning with Wednesday's game in Orlando.