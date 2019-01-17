76ers' Wilson Chandler: Cleared to play
Chandler (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Chandler is dealing with an upper respiratory infection but is feeling well enough to play Thursday. Since the beginning of January, Chandler is averaging 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.3 minutes.
