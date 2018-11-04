76ers' Wilson Chandler: Could play three positions

Coach Brett Brown implied Chandler could play the three, four or five for the Sixers, Brian Seltzer of Sixers.com reports.

Chandler made his season debut Saturday against Detroit after missing the first two-plus weeks of the season with a strained hamstring. The veteran was limited to just 10 minutes of action, but he came away without tweaking the hamstring and should gradually take on a larger role as the primary backup on the wing to Robert Covington. Chandler can also back up Dario Saric at power forward, and Brown said he could also envision Chandler serving as a small-ball five in certain alignments. "He is a modern day player, he can switch multiple positions," Brown said. "He can make a 3-point shot, he is an adult. All of those types of things were appealing when we tried to bring him in."