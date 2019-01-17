76ers' Wilson Chandler: Dealing with illness

Chandler is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pacers due to an illness, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Chandler is dealing with an upper respiratory infection for the second time since the start of January, so it looks like the veteran forward isn't completely over it. The illness forced Chandler to miss two games earlier this month, so his status for Thursday could be in serious doubt. Look for Chandler to be a game-time call in Indianapolis.