76ers' Wilson Chandler: Doesn't practice Friday

Chandler (illness) didn't participate in Friday's practice, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Also missing Wednesday's contest against Phoenix, Chandler has been diagnosed with an apparent upper respiratory infection. Teammate Jimmy Butler is also dealing with the exact same infection and although the two missed practice Friday, both could end up playing Saturday at Dallas bearing any major setbacks.

More News
Our Latest Stories