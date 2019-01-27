76ers' Wilson Chandler: Expects to play Tuesday
Chandler (hamstring) said he expects to play Tuesday against the Lakers, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Chandler missed Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to hamstring tightness, but it sounds like the issue will only force him to miss one contest. Over his last five games, Chandler is averaging 8.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 31.0 minutes per contest.
