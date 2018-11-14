76ers' Wilson Chandler: Gains starting job
Chandler has claimed the starting power forward job, Tim Bontemps of The Washington Post reports.
The Sixers sent away starting forwards Robert Covington and Dario Saric to acquire Jimmy Butler. Butler will slide into Covington's spot while Chandler takes over Saric's spot. Chandler's minutes have been limited so far this season due to recovery from a hamstring injury, but he should see around 30 minutes per night once he's medically cleared.
