76ers' Wilson Chandler: Game-time call Thursday

Chandler (illness) will be a game-time decision Thursday against the Pacers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Chandler might not be able to go Thursday, and Joel Embiid (back) is questionable as well, which could leave the 76ers thin in the frontcourt. If Chandler sits out, Jonah Bolden, Mike Muscala and Furkan Korkmaz could see extra run.