76ers' Wilson Chandler: Grabs 14 rebounds in Monday's win
Chandler chipped in nine points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, and three assists in 27 minutes during Monday's 121-93 win over the Rockets.
Chandler finished with a season high rebounding total while sinking every one of his field-goal attempts. He hasn't been able to make an impact on a consistent basis this season, especially offensively. Nevertheless, barring a big roster shakeup, Chandler seems locked into a starting role thanks to his status as one of the team's most versatile defenders.
